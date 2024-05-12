On Ukrainian border there should have been concrete fortifications of minus 3 floors, but there were not even mines - commander of unit of AFU Yaroslavskyi

The enemy is withdrawing reserves around Vovchansk, trying to surround the city. The Russians freely entered the "gray zone" in the Kharkiv region: the first line of fortifications and mines simply did not exist.

As Censor.NET informs, the commander of the intelligence unit of the Ground Forces of the AFU, Denys Yaroslavskyi, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Vovchansk... it's difficult. Today the 1st SB 57th brigade's strike air reconnaissance stopped the advance of "Storm Z", the brigade art did a great job and finished off Z company along with their fire support equipment. But the enemy is withdrawing reserves. Street fighting has begun, the city is surrounded. I say this because we can die and no one will hear the truth. And why all that?!", the post says.

Yaroslavsky notes that there was no first line of fortifications and mines on this part of the front. Therefore, the enemy freely entered the gray zone, along the entire borderline, which in principle should not be gray.

"For 2 years, concrete fortifications of minus 3 floors were supposed to stand on the Ukrainian border! And there were not even mines. We come to the opinion that this is either a rampant theft or deliberate sabotage," Yaroslavskyi emphasized.

He noted that due to the lack of fortifications, the Armed Forces are again losing people and territories, as was the case in September 2022.

"I know that the 125th TD who left their positions have already given the schedule that they were forced to sign acts of acceptance of the transfer of fortifications, which were not even 30% ready as a completed construction. I hope that the guilty will be punished," added Yaroslavskyi.