In morning, occupiers dropped aerial bombs on Vovchansk, woman died

Обстріл Вовчанська 12 травня

On the morning of May 12, as a result of shelling in Vovchansk, dozens of private and multi-story residential buildings were destroyed. A family of four was under the rubble of one of the houses.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The owner of the house was able to get out of the ruins on his own before the rescuers arrived. Emergency workers freed two men from the ruins of the destroyed structures and transported them to a medical vehicle. A woman born in 1950 died under the ruins of the structures of the house," the report says.

After rescuing the family, the rescuers provided the victims with first aid and evacuated them from the shelling to a safer settlement and handed them over to the emergency medical team.

Watch more: Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Vovchansk, more than 4,000 people have already been evacuated from frontline areas. VIDEO&PHOTOS

