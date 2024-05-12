Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Vovchansk, more than 4,000 people have already been evacuated from frontline areas. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Over the past day, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Lyptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnikove, Hlyboke, Shyroke, and Vovchanski Khutory came under enemy air strikes. The enemy shelled the frontline settlements of Vovchansk, Cherkaski Tyshky, Odnorobivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others with artillery, mortars, UAVs and MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Over the past day and last night, the enemy did not stop shelling Vovchansk. A 38-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling around 1 am.

On 11 May, dozens of private houses were damaged as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons. Four men aged 39 to 64 and an 83-year-old woman were injured. A 51-year-old man was killed. Also, on the morning of 11 May, it became known that a 50-year-old man was killed.

Also in the village of Hlyboke, Kharkiv district, a man of 63 years old died as a result of shelling. In the village of Vesele, Lozova district. A 37-year-old man was injured as a result of the detonation of a munition.

The building of a geriatric boarding house in Vilcha, Chuhuiiv district, was damaged as a result of hostile shelling by UAVs.





Evacuation of the population

4,073 people were evacuated from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region.

In particular, 1377 local residents from the Chuhuiiv district, 2097 from the Kharkiv district, and 29 from the Bohodukhiv district. Volunteers managed to evacuate another 570 people.

