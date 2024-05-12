’Grey zone’ and number of settlements where fighting continues in Kharkiv region increased - Syniehubov

Russian invaders continue their attempts to advance deeper into the Kharkiv region. The "grey zone" and the number of settlements where fighting is taking place are increasing.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov during the telethon, Bukvy reports, Censor.NET reports.

The official noted that the main task now is to ensure the stabilisation of the frontline.

"The enemy continues its attempts to push deeper into the Kharkiv region. The "grey zone" has indeed increased, the number of settlements where active hostilities are taking place has increased," he said.

According to Syniehubov, Ukrainian defenders are currently engaged in heavy fighting. They are trying to hold on to their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing.

"The situation is quite difficult, but it is fully controlled by our military," said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The situation in the north of Kharkiv region

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov said that up to 500 people remain in Vovchansk. The evacuation of civilians continues. Over the past two days, more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the enemy continues to shell civilians in the border settlements in the north of the Kharkiv region. Over the past day, the number of massive artillery and air strikes has increased. In particular, such settlements as Vovchansk, Liptsy, and other border towns and villages are under enemy fire almost around the clock.