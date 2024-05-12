Russians launch missile attack on outskirts of Sumy city
The Russian army launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy. Preliminary reports of no casualties
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.
‘Today, on 12 May, the enemy again launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy,’ the statement said.
It is noted that all necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. Preliminary, there were no casualties.
The RMA urged people not to ignore air raid warnings and to take cover.
As a reminder, on Saturday, 11 May, the Russian army fired a missile at the infrastructure of the Sumy suburb. One woman was killed in the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password