Over past day, occupiers have hit populated areas in Zaporizhzhia more than 500 times

On May 11, the Russian invaders attacked 9 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. They were fired from UAV, MLRS, and artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

The occupiers do not stop shelling the Zaporizhzhia region. Over the past day:

  • The enemy launched 4 airstrikes on Orikhiv, Robotyn, and Malya Tokmachka;
  • 275 UAVs of various modifications attacked Novotroitske, Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka;
  • 21 shelling from the MLRS covered Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Huliaypole;
  • 242 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Malya Tokmachka, Robotyny, Levadne, Malynyvka, and Maly Shcherbaky.

Fedorov also noted on the air of the telethon that 50 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region have been deprived of water, electricity, heat and gas for more than 2 years. More than 10,000 residents currently live in such extremely difficult conditions.

