Occupiers launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia district, 10 settlements of region came under fire. PHOTO
Yesterday, 10 May 2024, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.
It is also noted that 167 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka. There were also 22 attacks from MLRS on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.
According to the JMA, 190 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Malynivka, and Pryiutne.
