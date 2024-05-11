ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11688 visitors online
News Photo War
1 102 2

Occupiers launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia district, 10 settlements of region came under fire. PHOTO

Yesterday, 10 May 2024, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

It is also noted that 167 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka. There were also 22 attacks from MLRS on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

According to the JMA, 190 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Malynivka, and Pryiutne.

Also read: Enemy fired more than 350 times in 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours, two people wounded

наслідки обстрілу Запорізької області 11 травня 2024 року

Author: 

shoot out (13068) rocket (1575) Zaporizka region (1193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 