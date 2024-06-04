Air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles over Dnipro in morning. Debris damaged civilian infrastructure. There are wounded, including baby. PHOTO

On the morning of June 4, explosions were heard in Dnipro, the enemy attacked the city with rockets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The falling debris damaged civilian infrastructure, a fire broke out, and local residents were injured.

Among them are children. A 1-month-old boy is in good health. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital in moderate condition," the statement said.

Among the victims are a 68-year-old man and three women - 32, 36 and 56 years old. One of them is hospitalized, doctors assess her condition as moderate.

"A dozen and a half cars were damaged. Windows in private homes, high-rise buildings and a hospital were smashed. All the necessary services are involved in the aftermath. We are updating the information," added Lysak.

Read more: With such approaches to booking, public transport will soon stop - Dnipro Mayor Filatov





