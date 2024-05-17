With such approaches to booking, public transport will soon stop - Dnipro Mayor Filatov

Due to the current approaches to booking and mobilisation in Ukraine, public transport may be shut down and utilities may be disrupted.

This was stated by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, Censor.NET reports.

"My public transport will soon stop and there will be no one to work at the water and heating companies.

And initiative comrades from the TCR should also think with their heads, not their arses. Critical infrastructure workers are not cells in the "plans" handed down from above, but those who make it possible for people to live a normal life in the rear. In particular, to the families of those who are fighting," Filatov wrote on Facebook.

After a public outcry, Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko cancelled the order to book the employees of these companies.