Employees of "Glovo" and "Favbet Tech" were granted deferral from draft - "servant of people" Fediyenko

Employees of Glovo, Visa, and Favbet Tech received a 6-month deferral from military service.

Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the "Servant of the People" party, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The parliamentarian published a corresponding order.

The document states that employees of GLOVOAPP UKRAINE LLC, FAVBET TEK LLC, SE SSM, VIZA UKRAINE LLC, AGRI CHAIN LLC and KORT LLC have been booked. They are granted a 6-month deferral from military service.

"In general, I am not against the economic blockade. We need money to support the army. But sometimes even the heads of the TCR cannot understand why companies that produce drones and EWs do not book because they do not meet the criteria, but those on the list, the letter was added, they have to book, the law...



At all meetings, I say to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, change the criteria!!! Companies that make drones and EWs cannot have the history you have laid down in the criteria!" Fediyenko said.

Earlier, the Rada's Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence rejected proposals for "economic reservation" from mobilisation.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the Rada was considering two models of economic booking.