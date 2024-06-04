ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6104 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
236 0
shoot out (12144) Kherson (1025) Kherson region (1812)

Over last day, Russian occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region: Four people were wounded

Обстріли Херсону впродовж 3 червня

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Bilozerka, Molodizhne, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Mylove and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional state administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to him, 15 private houses, a warehouse and private cars were damaged.

In addition, there were hits to an educational institution, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, an office building, gas pipelines, and the territory of an agricultural enterprise.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin added.

Watch more: Due to Russian psyop on "staging civilian deaths" Prokudin asks Kherson residents not to come out on the streets without urgent need. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 