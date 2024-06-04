Occupiers fired 2200 times at Ukrainian territory over last day - General Staff

Russian invaders do not stop shelling the territory of Ukraine. Over the past day, 2200 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalov, during a telethon.

"The Russian occupiers launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, using 8 missiles, 62 air strikes, including 56 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2200 attacks, including 128 using multiple launch rocket systems," he said.

Kovalov noted that over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery facility, two ammunition depots, and four air defense facilities of the Russian military.

As a reminder, a total of 137 combat engagements took place over the last day. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 52 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, which is currently the "hottest".

