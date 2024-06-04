Day in Donetsk region: Two killed and two wounded in RF shelling. PHOTOS

Russians shelled Donetsk region 11 times during the day, killing 2 people and injuring 2.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district.

Vuhledar community is under occupiers' fire, a house in Novoukrainka is damaged.

Pokrovsk district.

A house in Zoriane was damaged in the Marinka community. In Kurakhove community, Russians shelled Veselyi Hai, Uspenivka and Kurakhove. They also shelled the outskirts of Selidove community.

Kramatorsk district.

The outskirts of Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. In Berestok of Illinivka community, 8 objects were damaged. In the villages of Konstiantynivka community, private houses were damaged again. Druzhkivka was shelled from Smerch.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasiv Yar community, 16 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 11 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 215 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 30 children.

As a result of Russian strikes, 2 people died and 2 were injured.

