Occupiers shelled Veletenske in Kherson region: woman was killed

Today, on June 4, a woman died as a result of Russian shelling of Veletenske in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the RMA, Russian troops killed an elderly woman in Veletenske.



The local resident died as a result of enemy shelling in the yard of her home.

As a reminder, on the morning of June 3, 2024, the Russian military shelled a school in Tomyna Balka of the Bilozerka community in Kherson region.