Defense Forces: 121 invaders were eliminated in south over 24 hours and rare "Repeinik" radar system destroyed

Southern defense forces reduced enemy personnel by 121 people yesterday. They also destroyed 35 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

In particular, as of the morning of June 4, the following was destroyed:

1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system;

1 tank;

10 guns;

3 mortars;

10 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 electronic warfare station;

1 "Repeinik" radar system;

2 motorcycles;

4 boats.

Specifications of the "Repeinik" radar system

The system consists of a radar station, an Active Electronically Steered Array (AESA), a tripod, a battery for 8 hours of operation, and a control panel. The total weight is 25.5 kg, so Repeinik can be easily transported and deployed in about 5 minutes.

The radar system emits narrow radio beams in the frequency range of 92-95 GHz and conducts a circular scan of space in azimuth with a field of view of up to 20°. It detects drones with an effective scattering area of up to 0.01 square meters at a distance of 10 km and at an altitude of up to 5 km if they are moving at a speed of up to 150 km/h. The system can track up to 256 objects, updating the data every 1.25 seconds and transmitting it to the operator's computer.