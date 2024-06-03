ENG
Fighters of National Police "Liut" brigade in Kharkiv region eliminated two invaders, another wounded. VIDEO

A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone of the National Police Brigade "Liut", hovering over an assault group of Russian occupiers, recorded an unsuccessful attempt to attack our positions in one of the districts of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. As a result, two occupants were killed and another was wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

