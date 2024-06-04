Biden on peace in Ukraine: This does not mean NATO membership

US President Joe Biden believes that NATO membership is not a necessary guarantee of peace in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Time, Censor.NET reports.

"Peace looks like a guarantee that Russia will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever occupy Ukraine. And that doesn't mean NATO, that they are part of NATO. It means that we have a relationship with them as we do with other countries, where we supply them with weapons to help them defend themselves in the future," the US leader explained.

At the same time, Biden said, he is not ready to support Ukraine's NATOisation.

The US president noted that if Western countries allow Ukraine to fall, other countries in Russia's neighbourhood will follow.

