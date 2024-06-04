ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5924 visitors online
News War
19 193 204
Biden (661) NATO (1660) USA (4510)

Biden on peace in Ukraine: This does not mean NATO membership

Байден про мир в Україні

US President Joe Biden believes that NATO membership is not a necessary guarantee of peace in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Time, Censor.NET reports.

"Peace looks like a guarantee that Russia will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever occupy Ukraine. And that doesn't mean NATO, that they are part of NATO. It means that we have a relationship with them as we do with other countries, where we supply them with weapons to help them defend themselves in the future," the US leader explained.

At the same time, Biden said, he is not ready to support Ukraine's NATOisation.

The US president noted that if Western countries allow Ukraine to fall, other countries in Russia's neighbourhood will follow.

Watch more: Electrical substation caught fire in Belgorod region after UAV attack. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 