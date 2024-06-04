Electrical substation caught fire in Belgorod region after UAV attack. VIDEO
A power substation caught fire in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Belgorod Region, Russia.
According to Censor.NET, the fire started after an attack by an unknown drone. The village is located about 20 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.
"A substation is on fire in Oktyabrskoye, BPR. According to locals, it was probably hit by a drone. As a result of this incident, a number of settlements of the young republic were left without electricity supply," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
