Battle continues in Vovchansk region. Enemy tried to break through our defense near Urozhayne - General Staff

Over the past day, 110 combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of this day, 5 June 2024, almost 40 combat engagements have been recorded on the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

According to the updated information, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using four missiles, and 61 air strikes (including 82 drones) and fired over four thousand rounds of fire, including 120 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Yesterday, the Air Force, Missile Forces, and artillery struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, a command post, an area of concentration of weapons and equipment, an artillery vehicle, a fuel and lubricants depot, a radar station, an electronic warfare station, a UAV ground control station, three air defense facilities, and two other important enemy targets.

The situation from the beginning of the day

So far, 38 combat engagements have taken place. The occupants carried out two air strikes using six combat aircraft, firing 550 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 19 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Also read: Russian occupants are most active in the area of Ocheretyne. Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 27 enemy attacks, 10 more clashes are ongoing

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, a battle has been going on near Vovchansk since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. Our defenders continue to strengthen the front line of defense.

According to updated figures, the enemy lost 127 people in this sector over the past day, 41 of them irretrievably. In addition, the Defence Forces destroyed a tank, four artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 15 vehicles, and six pieces of special equipment. Two ammunition depots and 21 personnel shelters were hit.

The situation in the East

In the Liman sector, in the Serebryansky forest, one occupant attack was repelled. At the same time, hostilities continue in the areas of Nevske and Serebryansk forestry.

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern sector today: two attacks were repelled in the area of Verkhnekamianske, and fighting continues near Vyiimka village.

The situation in the Kramatorsk sector is tense, with five combat engagements taking place in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiyivka since the beginning of the day. The enemy is not successful.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants are unsuccessfully trying to get closer to our positions in the area of Bila Hora. The battle continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Sokol. One attack was repelled, five more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

"Defence forces inflict systematic fire damage on the occupants. In particular, yesterday's enemy activity resulted in significant losses, namely: more than 450 invaders were killed and wounded, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, three guns, 16 vehicles, five UAVs, and three electronic warfare systems were destroyed. In addition, two ammunition depots and one fuel depot blew up," the report says.

Also read: The number of combat engagements increased to 80. Majority of combat actions took place in the Pokrovsk sector at this time of day, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Heorhiivka.

The situation in the South

Since the beginning of the day, two firefights have been taking place in the Vremivsk sector near Urozhaine. The occupants, supported by a tank and two armored personnel carriers, tried to break through our defenses. The tank and one infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed. The other infantry fighting vehicle retreated. The battle continues - our soldiers are destroying enemy attack aircraft.

The enemy's attempt to advance in the Orikhivske direction, in the area of Mala Tokmachka, was also unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy continues to try to force our units from the bridgehead near Krynky. The attack of the Russian invaders failed. No positions were lost.

The occupiers did not conduct active operations in other areas.