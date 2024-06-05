As of now, 54 combat engagements have taken place. Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction and in Kharkiv region - General Staff

The enemy continues offensive operations - 54 combat engagements have taken place so far. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kharkiv region. The units of the Defence Forces are bravely holding back the occupiers' offensive and responding firmly to their attempts to advance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian towns and villages from the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Shebekine. Thus, today, terrorists have already dropped five unguided aerial bombs near Okhrimivka and one near Vovchansk from the Russian airspace. They also fired unguided aerial bombs at Veterynarne. Two attacks towards the village of Lyptsy were repelled. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing in the area of Vovchansk.

Read more: Battle continues in Vovchansk region. Enemy tried to break through our defense near Urozhayne - General Staff

The intensity of Russian occupiers' assault actions in the Kupiansk direction increased. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzheliubivka. Fighting is still ongoing in the area of the latter two settlements. The enemy launched a GAB airstrike near the village of Nove.

The situation in the East

In the Siversk direction, the Russian aggressor continues to try to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. The total number of combat engagements increased to five. Three of the attacks were successfully repelled by our troops, while two attacks in the direction of Rozdolivka are still ongoing. The occupiers supported their actions near Verkhnokamianske with the use of two guided aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are using unguided aerial missiles in the vicinity of Pivnichne and Druzhba villages. Seven attacks, near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One battle near Bila Hora is still ongoing.

The enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk direction today. The number of engagements here has more than doubled compared to the morning. So far, 15 firefights have taken place. Seven of them are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske and Sokil. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near the latter - the battle continues in four locations, and the occupiers also dropped two aerial bombs. The enemy launched three more air strikes in the areas of Zhelanne, Karlivka and Novoselivka Persha.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, three combat engagements are taking place in the direction of Urozhaine with the support of Russian aircraft. Another attack has already been repelled.

There were no significant changes in other areas.