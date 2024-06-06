Russian Federation plans to conduct military exercises in Caribbean Sea in coming weeks. These are first in 5 years - mass media

Russia will begin air and naval training in the Caribbean Sea in the coming weeks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CBS News.

As noted, the exercises involving Russian warships and long-range bombers will be Russia's first simultaneous air and naval maneuvers in the Caribbean since 2019.

The US sees them as a response to American support for Ukraine and the intensification of exercises with NATO allies.

According to the American official, these Russian exercises have been planned for some time.

Read more: It should have happened much earlier - Bundestag welcomed Ukraine’s permission to strike Russian Federation with German weapons

According to US officials, Russia's military exercises are unlikely to be a response to US President Joe Biden's recent partial lifting of the ban on Ukraine's use of American weapons against targets on Russian territory.

The Russian drills are not considered a direct threat to the United States, CBS News said.

Russian warships are expected to call at the ports of Cuba and, possibly, Venezuela.

The exercises will continue throughout the summer and will culminate in large-scale naval maneuvers in the fall.