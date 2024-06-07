New US military aid package: Ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, missiles for HAWK, Stinger and Javelin - Associated Press

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $225 million military aid package, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and HIMARS ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the Associated Press reports.

At the same time, journalists note that US officials spoke about Washington's plans on condition of anonymity, as the aid, which has not yet been publicly announced, is under discussion.

What will the new assistance package contain?

Nevertheless, U.S. officials noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces could use the weapons from the new U.S. package to strike "threat targets inside Russia to protect the city of Kharkiv from a powerful Russian attack."

In particular, according to preliminary information, the package will include:

ammunition for the HIMARS artillery missile system;

mortar systems;

several artillery shells

missiles for the HAWK air defense system

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles,

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems,

armoured vehicles,

patrol boats, etc.

It is also known that the new aid package is provided under the President's arms reduction authority, which allows systems and ammunition to be removed from existing US stockpiles so that they can be quickly sent to the frontline.

The day before, it became known that US President Joe Biden may soon announce a new aid package for Ukraine.

