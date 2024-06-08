Mobilization in Ukraine: Violators of military accounting rules may have their bank accounts blocked

If a person liable for military service violates the rules of military registration, the blocking of accounts is applied as one of the encumbrances.

According to Censor.NET, this is explained in the army.gov.ua project.

It is noted that a bank account may be blocked, but only in the case of enforcement of a resolution to bring a person to administrative responsibility for violating the rules of military registration and legislation on mobilization.

Mobilization in Ukraine

According to the new version of the government's draft law No. 10449 on military service, mobilization, and military registration, it is possible to temporarily seize funds from persons who evade the rules of military registration through the courts.

In particular, if a person liable for military service or a reservist fails to appear voluntarily at the TCRSS within 10 calendar days from the date of delivery of the summons, the TCRSS employees apply to the court to impose restrictions on such person.

Among the limitations:

temporary restrictions on travel abroad,

restrictions on the right to drive,

seizure of funds on accounts with banks or other financial institutions.

As reported, on 9 May, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading draft law No. 10379, which provides for a significant increase in fines for violating the rules of military registration.

The Cabinet of Ministers simplifies the submission of documents for TCRSSs to search for violators of mobilization rules