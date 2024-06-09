ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russian Army (8060) Armed Forces HQ (3666) liquidation (2060) elimination (4416)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 518,560 people (+1,270 per day), 7,869 tanks, 13,593 artillery systems, 15,131 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 518,560 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.09.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 518,560 (+1,270) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7869 (+26) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,131 (+26) units,
  • artillery systems – 13,593 (+60) units,
  • MLRS – 1097 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 836 (+2) units,
  • aircraft – 357 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 10982 (+37),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2277 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 18,562 (+78) units,
  • special equipment / special equipment ‒ 2253 (+5)

