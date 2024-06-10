Putin plans to visit DPRK and Vietnam in June, - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to pay a working visit to North Korea and Vietnam in the near future.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian publication "Vedomosti" writes about this.

It is noted that Putin's visit to Vietnam is scheduled for June, and, most likely, it will take place immediately after the visit to North Korea.

In particular, the Russian ambassador to North Korea, Oleksandr Matsegora, confirmed to the newspaper "active preparation" for the Kremlin leader's visit to Pyongyang.

The newspaper recalled that during his 24-year presidency, Putin visited North Korea only once - in July 2000. Then he also met with the previous leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Il.

Commenting on the information about the trips, Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov neither confirmed nor denied it, saying only that "when the time comes, we will make appropriate announcements."