US intelligence confirms that Russia fires North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine. PHOTO

The Pentagon’s Intelligence Directorate confirms that Russia is using North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to the relevant US intelligence report, Censor.NET informs.

US intelligence came to this conclusion by comparing the recovery of "missile debris" found in Kharkiv after the 2 January shelling with images of missiles in North Korean state media in 2023.

"The debris in Ukraine visually matches the missiles in images from North Korean state media," the report says.

In particular, analysts found similarities in the front engine, aft engine and cable tray sections, as well as ring connectors in the photos of the missile wreckage in Kharkiv and the missiles at the Pyongyang plant.

Read more: More than 11 thousand containers with weapons purchased by Russia from DPRK - US

Relations between Russia and North Korea

Earlier it was reported that in March 2024, Russia began direct fuel supplies to the DPRK in violation of the UN sanctions regime.

The supplies are apparently being made in exchange for the shells and missiles that Moscow needs to shell Ukraine.

At the end of last year, it was reported that, according to US data confirmed by satellite images, North Korea had delivered more than a thousand containers of ammunition to Russia.

