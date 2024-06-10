Head of Ministry of Defense of Netherlands Ollongren arrived in Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, is visiting Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this, informs Censor.NET.

"We had a meeting in Kyiv with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren. We were in advance for support in the strengthened Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense. Having recognized the initiative of the Netherlands We are also looking forward to the latest delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, which will help protect people and infrastructure. ", Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The parties also discussed the organization of large-scale defense production and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Another important topic is the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

"We rely on the active advocacy of the Netherlands in further work with key partners of the Alliance for the full support of our state," said the Prime Minister.

