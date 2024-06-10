ENG
shoot out (12153) Zaporizka region (1052) GAB (184)

Russians hit Tsvitkove village in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 3 people injured

On 10 June, Russian troops shelled the village of Tsvitkove, Zaporizhzhia region, with multiple rocket launchers and wounded three people.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed several houses and outbuildings.

"Three residents received shrapnel wounds. Doctors are treating them,’ Fedorov said.

