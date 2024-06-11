Russia will not be at Global Peace Summit. Only Ukraine will decide when time for negotiations comes, - Scholz

Russia will not participate in the peace summit in Switzerland as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues his aggressive war.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a briefing in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We will meet with states from around the world at the first peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland. There will be a dialogue on the principles of a just and lasting peace,’ he said.

According to Scholz, these are not negotiations to end the war, because for this, ‘Putin must make it clear that he is ready to end his brutal military campaign and withdraw his troops.’

"However, it may be possible to show a way to start a process in which Russia will one day sit at the table. When the time comes for this, only Ukraine will decide. But as long as Putin ruthlessly pursues his goals in this war, our message will be that we will not weaken our support for Ukraine, we continue to stand firmly on the side of Ukrainians,’ the German Chancellor added.

