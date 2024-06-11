Four enemy attacks repelled in Kharkiv direction. Battle in Hlyboke area is ongoing - General Staff

The number of combat engagements has increased to 87. As before, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are giving a tough rebuff and restraining the enemy's offensive.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders made another attempt to storm our positions - a battle is ongoing near the village of Hlyboke. Four attacks have so far been repelled in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to assault the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. Five of them failed, and three attacks are still ongoing near Pishchane, Berestove and Synkivka. The situation is under control. Ukrainian soldiers are actively eliminating the enemy - as of now, the occupiers have lost 134 people wounded and killed in the area. Four enemy cannons and four vehicles were damaged.

Hostilities in the East

Six out of 19 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian invaders continue to put pressure on our defense near Novooleksandrivka. In the afternoon, the occupiers significantly intensified the combat work of their aviation - they carried out five air strikes in the areas of Vovche, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka and Zhelanne.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Russian terrorists keep trying to reduce our defense potential and intimidate the civilian population, having conducted four air strikes today. They hit the areas of Staromaiorske, Kostiantynivka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine.

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has been stubbornly trying to move our units from their positions in the Orikhiv direction. He has already attacked six times. He received a tough rebuff in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoprokopivka and Verbove.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

