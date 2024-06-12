Censor.NET has launched a new app for Android and iOS

In the new app Censor.NET new features and capabilities have been added. Speed and stability have been improved to provide users with convenient access to current news from Ukraine and around the world, analytical materials, blogs, and other content.

Main Sections of the Censor.NET App

Home page: the most important events happening today.

News: all the most important news affecting our lives.

Events: major events in Ukraine and abroad.

Resonance: important topics and stories that cause a wide public response.

Blogs: a platform for bloggers and experts to share their thoughts and analyze events.

Videos: video materials from the scene, allowing you to see everything with your own eyes.

Photos: photo reports from event locations.

Photoshops: creative and humorous illustrations on current topics.

Additionally, the new app includes integration with BusinessCensor news, allowing you to receive specialized business news and analytics.

Features of the new version

Innovative technologies that make the app more convenient and faster.

Dark and light themes. Choose the theme that best suits your personal comfort.

The app supports Ukrainian, Russian, and English languages, allowing users to select the interface language.

Coming soon: Forum section and commenting feature.