Since the beginning of the day on 12 June, 40 combat engagements have already taken place on the frontline in Ukraine.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The occupiers carried out one missile strike, five air strikes, dropping eight UAVs, and 623 attacks on the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 68 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, the invaders continue their attempts to attack Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector. Since the beginning of the day, there has been a firefight near the town. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor's attempt to attack in the vicinity of Petropavlivka failed. The situation is tense near Miasozharivka, where fighting is ongoing.

According to the latest information, the enemy's losses in the Kupiansk sector over the last day are as follows: 86 people killed and wounded, seven vehicles destroyed. In addition, four cannons and three vehicles were damaged.

The situation in the East

In the Liman sector, fighting continues in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, and Serebryanske forestry. The situation is under the control of the Defence Forces.

The enemy lost 141 men, one tank, and two vehicles in this sector yesterday.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Northern sector is tense near Spirne and Rozdolivka, where 11 firefights have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of them were repelled without success, and nine are still ongoing.

The enemy lost 64 men in the Kramatorsk sector over the last day, 25 of them were irretrievably wounded. Our defenders destroyed a tank and three vehicles, damaged nine cannons and two Russian vehicles.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants are attempting to advance in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopokrovsk. Today, 10 attacks on our positions have already taken place, three of which were successfully repelled. The fighting continues," the statement said.

The enemy lost 235 personnel in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. Two armored personnel carriers, three cannons, and three vehicles were destroyed. One armored combat vehicle, five cannons, two vehicles, and a UAV ground control station were also damaged.

The aggressor continues to put pressure on our positions in the Kurakhove sector, near Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka. The situation is under control, and firefights continue.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy twice failed in its attempts to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka. There were no losses of positions.

The occupiers did not conduct active operations in other areas.