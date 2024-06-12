In Germany, Ukraine signs number of agreements in defence and energy, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine is signing a number of agreements at the recovery conference in Berlin.

This was stated by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

She noted that on the eve of the recovery conference in Berlin, 23 memoranda were signed with Japanese partners, and on the first day of the conference, it was announced that the Skills Alliance, an association of about 50 institutions, would be created to train and retrain Ukrainians, for which it is planned to allocate about 700 million euros over the next three years.

And today, on 12 June, a number of agreements are being signed, including in the defence industry, energy sector, and on financing a mortgage programme in Ukraine, the deputy prime minister said.

Svyrydenko noted that energy recovery was among the main topics of the conference.

"We are considering several options that we have discussed with our partners here. This includes the restoration of destroyed equipment and the construction of new generation in parallel, as well as an increase in imports from Europe (currently 1.7 Kilowatts). We have a request to our partners to consider increasing the volume, because it is critical for us, as it affects people's lives and the economy,’ the Deputy Prime Minister explained.