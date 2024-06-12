Russians fired 14 times at Sumy region during day: they used artillery, mortars, and drones

During the day, Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 41 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, 6 communities were shelled:

Nova Sloboda community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions).

Khotyn community: 4 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Velyka Pysarivka community: there were hits of an enemy FPV drone (1 explosion), artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Bilopillia community: a hit of an enemy FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy fired mortars (12 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

