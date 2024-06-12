Russians launch air strike on Staryi Saltiv village in Kharkiv region: three people injured
The Russian army conducted an air strike on the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on June 12, at about 5 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched an air strike on the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.
It is noted that a 67-year-old man and two women aged 61 and 59 suffered an acute stress reaction.
Residential buildings were damaged in the village.
According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with an aircraft munition.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password