Interrogation of 30 captured occupiers captured by 3rd SAB: "We were coming to assault you in UAZ". VIDEO

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured several large groups of Russian occupiers in its area of operations in the Kharkiv region.

This was written by journalist Tetiana Danylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In theory, the brigade was supposed to recover there after 2 years of continuously being in the worst parts of the frontline. In reality, on the section where the 3rd SAB was supposed to gain strength for new counterattacks, they are being opposed by a very large group of the Russian army, and the enemy is bringing in new recruits every day to replace their 200ths and 300ths.

The number of prisoners of war is also indicative of the scale of the actions - the media service of the 3rd SAB is currently publishing interviews with 30 Russian servicemen at a time," Danylenko said.

The journalist points out that among the captured occupiers are not only contract soldiers, but also mobiki (Newly mobilized soldiers - ed.note). Some of them received a draft notice in May 2024.

