Border guards destroy enemy’s position in Vovchansk direction with mortar fire. VIDEO

With the support of aerial reconnaissance, border guards destroyed a position that served as a shelter for enemy manpower in the Volchansk direction with mortar fire.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: House blown up with occupiers in Vovchansk. VIDEO

