Border guards destroy enemy’s position in Vovchansk direction with mortar fire. VIDEO
With the support of aerial reconnaissance, border guards destroyed a position that served as a shelter for enemy manpower in the Volchansk direction with mortar fire.
This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
