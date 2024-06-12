House blown up with occupiers in Vovchansk. VIDEO
In Vovchansk, UAV operators of the 71st separate hunting brigade waited until more Russians were in the house and flew in a drone with several kilograms of TNT. And then they attacked again when other Russian invaders came to see the consequences.
The corresponding video was published by Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password