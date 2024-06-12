ENG
House blown up with occupiers in Vovchansk. VIDEO

In Vovchansk, UAV operators of the 71st separate hunting brigade waited until more Russians were in the house and flew in a drone with several kilograms of TNT. And then they attacked again when other Russian invaders came to see the consequences.

The corresponding video was published by Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

elimination (5055) The 71st Jaeger Brigade (22) Vovchansk (253)
