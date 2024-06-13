ENG
Argentina joins Ramstein format

Аргентина приєдналась до формату Рамштайн

Argentina has joined the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence ("Ramstein" format).

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this during the meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am pleased to welcome Argentina as a new member. Minister Petri (Argentine Defence Minister Luis Petri - Ed.), I am glad to see you with us," he said.

