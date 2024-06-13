G-7 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with loan of 50 billion euros using frozen assets of RF - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the G7 countries had agreed to provide a €50 billion loan to Ukraine, using the frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to her account on the social network X.

"The G7 has agreed to provide Ukraine with loans worth about $50 billion by the end of the year. We will use the excess profits from Russia's sovereign assets to repay them," the European Commission President wrote.

According to her, this is a continuation of the EU's actions, when they have already sent excess profits to the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine.

