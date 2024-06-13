Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 152-mm shells worth more than 350 million euros
The International Fund for Ukraine provides military support to our country in the amount of more than €350 million. In particular, a batch of 152 mm caliber shells will be provided by the Netherlands.
Censor.NET reports citing a statement from the Dutch Ministry of Defense.
"For security reasons, the Ministry of Defense does not provide information on the exact number of 152 mm shells and the timing of the delivery of ammunition. This is one of the largest IFU orders from the international arms industry," the ministry said.
The Netherlands Ministry of Defense notes that in previous supplies, Ukraine has received mostly 155-mm howitzer shells, but it also has many 152-mm guns.
In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked its partners for their support on social networking site X.
"This is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," it said.
The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional funding mechanism for support to Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defense, which also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password