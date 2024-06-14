ENG
Explosion occurred in Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi region: Missile threat across Ukraine

An air alert has been issued across Ukraine. An explosion was heard in Kyiv, and Russians fired missiles towards Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"Missiles to Khmelnytsky region!" the statement reads. There are also reports of explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region.

An air alert was issued due to the threat of ballistic missiles in the central regions.

At the same time, an explosion occurred in Kyiv. Residents of the capital were urged to take shelter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defence forces were working in the region.

