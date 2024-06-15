Stoltenberg: Ukraine has right to destroy Russian missile launchers used to shell Kharkiv

Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression. In particular, this means that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have the right to destroy legitimate military targets in the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We must not forget that this war was unleashed by Russia as an aggressor. Russia has occupied a part of Ukraine. Ukraine has the right to self-defence. This right includes the right to destroy legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor, Russia. We have provided 99 per cent of the military assistance to Ukraine, although we have imposed certain restrictions on the use of these weapons. However, we will ease these restrictions as Russia has launched a new offensive in the north, near Kharkiv. They are attacking from Russian territory, and Ukraine has the right to destroy the rocket launchers that are being used to fire on Kharkiv. So, the restrictions are gradually being lifted, and this will help the Ukrainians to defend themselves," said Stoltenberg.

He also added that NATO will provide extensive support to Ukraine, but "will not become a party to the conflict".

