Over 1000 occupier were eliminated in the eastern sector yesterday, - OSGT "Khortytsia"
On 14 June, 1016 Russian occupiers were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the message of the Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel.
The total losses of the Russian army in the eastern direction alone as of 14.06.2024 are as follows:
- personnel - 1016;
- tanks - 20;
- armoured combat vehicles - 29;
- multiple launch rocket systems - 2;
- guns and mortars - 35;
- air defence systems - 4;
- motor vehicles - 49;
- special equipment - 10;
- electronic warfare equipment - 2;
- UAVs - 856;
- UAV control points - 4;
- shelters - 33;
- ammunition depots - 9;
- fuel and lubricant depots - 2.
