Over 1000 occupier were eliminated in the eastern sector yesterday, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

On 14 June, 1016 Russian occupiers were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the message of the Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 525,150 people (+1,090 per day), 7,956 tanks, 13,855 artillery systems, 15,263 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The total losses of the Russian army in the eastern direction alone as of 14.06.2024 are as follows: