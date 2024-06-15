ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11082 visitors online
News
1 169 12

Over 1000 occupier were eliminated in the eastern sector yesterday, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

рф,втрати,знищення,ліквідація

On 14 June, 1016 Russian occupiers were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the message of the Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 525,150 people (+1,090 per day), 7,956 tanks, 13,855 artillery systems, 15,263 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The total losses of the Russian army in the eastern direction alone as of 14.06.2024 are as follows:

  • personnel - 1016;
  • tanks - 20;
  • armoured combat vehicles - 29;
  • multiple launch rocket systems - 2;
  • guns and mortars - 35;
  • air defence systems - 4;
  • motor vehicles - 49;
  • special equipment - 10;
  • electronic warfare equipment - 2;
  • UAVs - 856;
  • UAV control points - 4;
  • shelters - 33;
  • ammunition depots - 9;
  • fuel and lubricant depots - 2.

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) liquidation (2395) Khortytsia (234) elimination (5067)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 