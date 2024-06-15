We must prepare ground for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Swiss President Amgerd

The Peace Summit in Switzerland is to prepare the ground for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated by the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amgerd before the opening of the Peace Summit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation in the world is complicated, the war is going beyond Ukraine," Amgerd said and added that Switzerland stands for peace and dialogue.

The world order should be built on the principles of the UN Charter, and Russia's attack on Ukraine "deeply violated" it, the politician said. She noted that people in the occupied territories are suffering greatly, but the violation of international law is not the only thing that harms them.

"If we want to inspire a peace process, Russia must join it at some point. This is clear to everyone. We, as the international community, can do our part to prepare the ground for peace talks between the two warring parties. That is why we are here," Amherd said.

She also reminded that 92 countries and 8 international organisations are represented at the conference. It is important, she said, that in addition to Europe, which is strongly represented at the Summit, other regions have also joined.