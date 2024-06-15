Paratroopers of 71st Jaeger Brigade "smoked out" occupiers from hiding place with "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO
Thanks to your donations and the work of the "rangers" from the 2nd battalion, 4 occupants were eliminated. We are preparing the next batch of drones for the military.
Thank you to everyone who helps the army! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
