Peace Summit Declaration may not be supported by all participants, text is still being agreed upon - Swiss media

There are still disputes over some fragments of the text of the final declaration of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, and the organisers of the event do not rule out that the document will have to be adopted without the consent of all parties.

This was reported by the local Keystone-SDA agency, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

As noted, media sources said that negotiations on the final declaration of the peace summit would continue "until the last minute" on Sunday, when the event ends.

"There are still several controversial issues among the delegations. In some cases, the disputes are said to have been over individual words," the agency said.

The organisers of the peace summit do not yet know whether the final declaration will be adopted by all participants. They are considering a scenario in which the declaration is published without consensus, and each state will be able to indicate whether it accepts it or not.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Ukraine has right to destroy Russian missile launchers used to shell Kharkiv

Global peace summit

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously said, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would try to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland.

On Friday, 14 June, the Swiss government announced the final list of participants in the Global Peace Summit. Almost 100 countries and organisations will take part in the event.