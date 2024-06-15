Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka and Vovchansk, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 60 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the occupiers continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovske direction.

"The aggressor increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction to five today. Combat continues in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy also used KABs from the territory of Belgorod region (Russia) in this area," the statement said.

Situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of occupiers' attempts to advance is currently three, with no active hostilities taking place.

According to the General Staff, nine firefights continue in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, and Novoselivka Persha. The enemy has tried to put pressure in this area 24 times so far with the support of aviation, in particular, bombing the areas of Novohrodivka, Oleksandropil, Myrne, Zhelanne, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Karlivka with aerial bombardment. The area remains the hottest spot.

It is also noted that fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove direction. There have been seven engagements since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the South

The enemy attempted to attack in the Vremivka direction eight times. All attempts to improve their tactical position were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's attempt to attack near Krynky failed.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

"Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the aggressor's forces along the entire frontline," the General Staff said.