Everything we agree on at Peace Summit will be part of peacekeeping process - Zelenskyy

All agreements reached at the Peace Summit in Switzerland will form the basis of Ukraine's peacekeeping process.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with the President of Switzerland, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Everything that will be agreed upon at the summit today will become part of the peacekeeping process that is so important to us. I believe that we will see here at the summit how history is made. Thank you for your support, and may a just peace be established as soon as possible," the Head of State said.

It should be noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already held the first meetings within the framework of the Peace Summit. In particular, he met with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

Read more: Peace Summit Declaration may not be supported by all participants, text is still being agreed upon - Swiss media

Global peace summit

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously said, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would try to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland.

On Friday, 14 June, the Swiss government announced the final list of participants in the Global Peace Summit. Almost 100 countries and organisations will take part in the event.