Zelenskyy and Harris discussed receipt of weapons from packages announced by United States and implementation of agreements on additional Patriot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the receipt of arms from the packages announced by the US and the implementation of agreements reached with President Joe Biden on additional Patriot air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this.

"A meaningful meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Thank you for participating in the Summit.

We discussed the receipt of weapons from the defence packages announced by the United States, the implementation of our agreements reached with President Biden in Italy on additional Patriot air defence systems, and the situation at the front," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also thanked for the very important assistance - the allocation of more than $1.5 billion for the needs of Ukraine.